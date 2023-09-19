Lantz Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

