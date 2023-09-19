Lantz Financial LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 0.2 %

National Grid stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 35,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.01) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,280 ($15.86) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.