Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,464. The stock has a market cap of $308.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock worth $222,934,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

