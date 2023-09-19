Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.