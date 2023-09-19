Lantz Financial LLC Has $302,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BJUN stock remained flat at $33.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.