Lantz Financial LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 149,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

