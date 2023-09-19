Lantz Financial LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average is $212.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.