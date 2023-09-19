Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

CGDV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 77,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,917. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

