Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 1.66% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

