Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BAUG stock remained flat at $33.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.