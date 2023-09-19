Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $157.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.17) to GBX 2,950 ($36.54) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,000 ($49.55) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

