Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.21. 156,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

