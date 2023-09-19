Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.30. 270,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

