Lantz Financial LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. 252,935 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.