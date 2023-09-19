Lantz Financial LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

