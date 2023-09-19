Lantz Financial LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,356. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

