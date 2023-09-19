Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Snow Phipps Group LLC

Snow Phipps Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education comprises about 29.7% of Snow Phipps Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Snow Phipps Group LLC owned about 3.15% of Laureate Education worth $59,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $127,560.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,857.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

