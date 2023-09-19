Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.08.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$32.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

