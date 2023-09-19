Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.