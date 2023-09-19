LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

