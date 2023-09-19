LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $198,819,110.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

