Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 2nd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

