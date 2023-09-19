Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $608,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

