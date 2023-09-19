Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21. 206,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,395,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LICY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 995,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

