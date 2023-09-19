Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $16.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.84 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

