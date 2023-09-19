LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

