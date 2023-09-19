LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
