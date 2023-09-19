LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

