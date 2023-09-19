London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,920 ($122.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.96) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,428.33 ($116.79).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,390 ($103.93) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,052 ($87.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,818 ($109.23). The firm has a market cap of £41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,933.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,244.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 9,338.84%.

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($104.08), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,256,293.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,676 shares of company stock worth $322,024,747 and sold 19,714,104 shares worth $120,653,823,235. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

