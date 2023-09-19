LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $35.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 45.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:LTC opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.
