Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 2,144,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,829,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lufax by 83.8% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,330,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 606,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lufax by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,765,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,448 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

