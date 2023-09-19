Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. Manchester United has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 46.66% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MANU opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manchester United currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

