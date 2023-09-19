Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
MRIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
