Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

