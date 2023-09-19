Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 3.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

