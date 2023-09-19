Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 8,327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average is $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

