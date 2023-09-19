Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

