Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $18.69 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,805 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,147 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

