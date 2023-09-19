Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after acquiring an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

