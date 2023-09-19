Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.