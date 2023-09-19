Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

