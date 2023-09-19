Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

