Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

