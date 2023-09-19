Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

