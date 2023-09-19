Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

