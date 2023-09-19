Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,835,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

