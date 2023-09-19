Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 259,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

VFMO opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

