Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

