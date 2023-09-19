Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $635.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $667.37 and a 200 day moving average of $593.10. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

