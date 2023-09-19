Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.