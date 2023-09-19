Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.