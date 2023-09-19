Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 35,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 399,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
Mativ Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $854.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Mativ
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mativ by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mativ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 249,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 17.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 38.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
