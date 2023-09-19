Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 35,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 399,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Mativ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mativ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mativ by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mativ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 249,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 17.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 38.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.