Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 3.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.55 and last traded at $107.38. Approximately 920,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,613,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,209 shares of company stock valued at $33,877,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Moderna by 57.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

